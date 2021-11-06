Advertisement

Hearne finishes the regular season with a 45-7 over Moody

Hearne Eagles
Hearne Eagles(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles have already wrapped up the district championship last week and look to build momentum heading into the playoffs. The Eagles faced the Moody Bearcats for their final regular-season game and did most of their damage with their running game and on special teams. Jabari Dunn put on a show on his senior night with two long touchdowns and returned a blocked extra point for a two-point conversion before halftime. Hearne also went for an onside kick during the game that they successfully recovered. Hearne beats Moody 45-7 and now turns their attention towards the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
United Airlines issues statement about its decision to leave Easterwood Airport
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack

Latest News

Granger barely escapes the Yeguas in District Championship
Calvert Trojans
Calvert falls to Oakwood in regular season finale
Navasota beats Giddings 41-26 in Friday night Football
Texas A&M Edged by Tigers in Five Sets on Friday