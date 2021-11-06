Hearne finishes the regular season with a 45-7 over Moody

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles have already wrapped up the district championship last week and look to build momentum heading into the playoffs. The Eagles faced the Moody Bearcats for their final regular-season game and did most of their damage with their running game and on special teams. Jabari Dunn put on a show on his senior night with two long touchdowns and returned a blocked extra point for a two-point conversion before halftime. Hearne also went for an onside kick during the game that they successfully recovered. Hearne beats Moody 45-7 and now turns their attention towards the playoffs.

