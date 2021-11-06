Advertisement

National TV audience awaits No. 14 Texas A&M vs No. 13 Auburn at 2:30

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 13 Auburn is looking to stay in contention for the Southeastern Conference Western Division against No. 14 Texas A&M, the team that kept the Tigers’ hopes alive with their 41-38 win over Alabama.

The game kicks off at 2:30 and can be seen in the Brazos Valley on KBTX-TV 3.

Auburn and the Crimson Tide are the only one-loss SEC teams in the West, which could mean a winner-take-all Iron Bowl on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Tigers first have to find a way to beat Texas A&M at home, something Alabama couldn’t do. Bo Nix has taken control of the Auburn offense in recent weeks. Nix outdueled Ole Miss’ Matt Corral in Auburn’s 31-20 victory over the Rebels.

KBTX’s award-winning college football preview show, Aggie Game Day, will break down match-up from 1-2 p.m. on the CXW-8 Aggieland (Sudden Link Channel 8, Digital Channel 3.2).

