Navasota beats Giddings 41-26 in Friday night Football

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The final week of the regular football season usually means there’s a lot a stake.

In District 13-4A Division two, both Navasota and Giddings are fighting to keep their seasons alive. Friday night’s winner secured the final playout spot.

Over in Giddings the Buffaloes put their seven year playoff streak on the line, while the Rattlers try to avoid missing the postseason for the first time in 15 years.

In the First quarter Navasota starts scoring quickly.

Rattlers Quarterback Ja’mar Jessie passed to Jamall Thomas. Thomas is able to outrun the Giddings defense and scoots his way to the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown run. Navasota goes up 14 to 0.

In the second quarter, Giddings Quarterback Holden Jatzlau keeps the ball and is sacked by Navasota’s Eduardo Perez. The ball is fumbled and picked up by the Rattlers’ Ja’Marion Mills. He takes it 40 yards and hits the end zone. Navasota increases its lead to 21 - 0.

Giddings was trying to get the offense in a rhythm before halftime.

Jatzlau airs it out to Cade Patschke as the Buffaloes get on the board just before the half. Patschke runs it in the last 14 yards.

Navasota gets the win.

Final score: Navasota 41 - Giddings 26

