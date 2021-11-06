Advertisement

No. 2 College Station win District 8-5A Division 1 championship

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Magnolia West 41-20 Friday night to win the District 8-5A Division 1 championship. College Station finished the regular season 10-0.

Cougar running back Marquise Collins had three touchdowns runs. College Station quarterback Jett Huff threw three touchdown passes.

College Station will return to action to take part in the Class 5A Division 1 playoffs. The Cougars will host a bi-district round game.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
United Airlines issues statement about its decision to leave Easterwood Airport
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack

Latest News

Granger barely escapes the Yeguas in District Championship
Calvert Trojans
Calvert falls to Oakwood in regular season finale
Navasota beats Giddings 41-26 in Friday night Football
Texas A&M Edged by Tigers in Five Sets on Friday
Hearne Eagles
Hearne finishes the regular season with a 45-7 over Moody