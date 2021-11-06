No. 2 College Station win District 8-5A Division 1 championship

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Magnolia West 41-20 Friday night to win the District 8-5A Division 1 championship. College Station finished the regular season 10-0.

Cougar running back Marquise Collins had three touchdowns runs. College Station quarterback Jett Huff threw three touchdown passes.

College Station will return to action to take part in the Class 5A Division 1 playoffs. The Cougars will host a bi-district round game.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.