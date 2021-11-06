No. 3 Goldsmith & Makarova Advance to Quarterfinals at ITA National Fall Championships

SAN DIEGO – The No. 3-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis doubles tandem of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova claimed a straight-set win against Daria Frayman and Grace Joyce of Princeton in the doubles round of 16 at the ITA National Fall Championships on Friday at the Barnes Tennis Center. The Maroon & White raced through Friday’s showdown against the Tigers, as Goldsmith and Makarova earned a decisive 6-1, 6-1 victory. The A&M pair will oppose the winner of Friday’s match between Erin Richarson and Jessica Alsola of Cal and Victoria Flores and Lisa Zaar of Pepperdine at 2 p.m. (CT) on Saturday.

Doubles quarterfinals and semifinals matches are scheduled to take place on Saturday. With the win, A&M’s record-setting doubles team climbs to 7-2 overall through their first nine opportunities in the fall slate. The tandem remains the only pairing on the Texas A&M roster with a ranked doubles victory through this point in the season. Goldsmith and Makarova proved to be one of the elite duos in women’s tennis during the 2020-21 campaign, finishing 20-11 overall with eight ranked victories under their belt.

The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis duo of Goldsmith and Makarova returns to action tomorrow, Nov. 6 in the ITA National Fall Championships quarterfinals from the Barnes Tennis Center. The Aggies will take on the winners of Erin Richarson and Jessica Alsola of Cal and Victoria Flores and Lisa Zaar of Pepperdine at 2 p.m. (CT).

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On Goldsmith and Makarova’s performance Friday…”We were very sharp tonight from start to finish. One of my main challenges for the girls was to come out with the blood pumping and high energy and ready to go right from the start and they did all of that with flying colors. It is not easy winning a doubles match that decisively especially at a national championship event.”

A National Fall Championships – Day OneBarnes Tennis Center – San Diego, California

DOUBLES COMPETITION Round of 16

#3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Daria Frayman / Grace Joyce (PRIN) 6-1, 6-1

