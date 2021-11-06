Advertisement

Panthers Dominate The Night

By Travis Musgrove
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Burton Panthers hosted the Iola Bulldogs for their last football game to be played on their football field. As shared by the announcer, “61 years of football on this field.” Next season Burton Panthers will have a new field to play on for friday night football! As for the game tonight it was the first real cold one of the season. Panthers stay unaffected though! they dominated the field 14 - 0 for the first half and kept climbing in the second. 41 - 0 was the final score for the Panthers (8 - 2) win against the Iola Bulldogs (2 - 7).

