Panthers Dominate The Night

Burton Panthers hosted the Iola Bulldogs for their last football game to be played on their football field. As shared by the announcer, “61 years of football on this field.” Next season Burton Panthers will have a new field to play on for friday night football! As for the game tonight it was the first real cold one of the season. Panthers stay unaffected though! they dominated the field 14 - 0 for the first half and kept climbing in the second. 41 - 0 was the final score for the Panthers (8 - 2) win against the Iola Bulldogs (2 - 7).

Burton, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.