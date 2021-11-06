Rudder falls to Lamar Consolidated in regular season finale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team lost to Lamar Consolidated 20-16 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in the Rangers’ final game of the regular season. The Rangers will be the 3rd seed in their first-ever trip to the playoffs.

The Rangers scored on their first drive of the game. EJ Ezar found Kevin Holmes in the back corner of the endzone. The Mustangs responded quickly to tie things up 7-7 in the first quarter. Rudder would have opportunities to score but couldn’t capitalize and head into halftime still tied 7-7. Rudder scored again on their opening drive of the second half on a Montavian Reed touchdown run. Lamar Consolidated would come back to take the lead 20-14 in the 4th quarter, but the Rangers blocked the extra point and returned it for two points to pull within four 20-16. Ezar found Nate Figgers in the endzone in the final minute of the game, but the touchdown was called back due to holding (the second Rudder TD called back this game). Ezar found Figgers again, but he fumbled the ball into the endzone. The Mustangs recovered for the touchback to end the game in victory formation.

Rudder Head Coach Eric Ezar is still proud of the fight his team put up.

”I just told the kids in the playoffs every week is going to be like that,” Ezar said. “It’s a good way to get prepared. You’re down, you have to go score to win the game. We scored, they called it back, we almost got close again, just had some crazy things happen. There are some great lessons to learn, great things, the sun comes out, we’re still in the playoffs,” Ezar added.

Rudder will open up the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A Division II Playoffs next Friday on the road against Marshall.

