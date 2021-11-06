Advertisement

Snook denies Milano playoff berth with 34-16 win

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays wrapped up the second seed in District 13-2A Division II following their 34-16 win over Milano Friday night at Bluejay Stadium.

Lance Lara scored on Snook’s opening drive to help them build an 8-0 lead. Garrett Hyvl scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter as the Bluejays doubled its lead to 16-0.

Milano was able to cut Snook’s lead in half following a fumbled punt and short-yardage touchdown by Ethan Gordon to make it 16-8.

That would be as close as the Eagles would get. Snook scores a pair of touchdowns in the second half to pick up the victory and head to the playoffs on a winning note.

