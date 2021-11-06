Somerville High School band director recognized at Friday’s football game

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville High School football game featured a special moment Friday night.

Yegua Band Director Carl Idlebird was recognized during halftime for his decades of service.

Alumni returned to the campus to help pay tribute to the man they say has made a tremendous impact on the community. One former student told KBTX that he has been a great mentor to many people, and that some students who never would have considered joining the band did so just to be around him.

Idlebird has been a band director in the Brazos Valley for four decades.

