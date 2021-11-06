Advertisement

Texas A&M - Auburn football game bringing big boost to area economy

More than $10 million is expected to be generated from this weekend’s game.
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Football fans are showing up in force in Aggieland as 12th ranked Auburn comes to town to battle 13th ranked Texas A&M.

The game is also a sellout at Kyle Field.

For the local economy it also means more than $10 million in economic activity, according to tourism experts.

Business was brisk at stores like The Warehouse at C.C. Creations Friday afternoon.

“We’ve been down here two weekends ago for the South Carolina game, for the Alabama Game. Just trying to make a month of football, so to speak,” said Ronald Luker, a Texas A&M Former Student.

He drove seven hours with his wife from their home near Lubbock to spend the weekend here.

“We’re here to get some long-sleeve T-shirts for the cold weather. I think The 12th Man’s going to carry them and we’re going to come out with a victory,” he said while shopping.

“We wish all our local businesses the same luck as we have on game day and I’m sure they’ll be swole up at the restaurants and different eateries and establishments. We’re excited about it and we know that there’s going to be a big crowd here,” said Mark Munguia, C.C. Creations Vice President of Retail Sales.

College Station’s Sports Manager Dominique Powell tells us the football fans fuel millions of dollars into the community.

“Anytime Kyle Field is sold out then that’s a big weekend for our economy. We’re expecting a lot of people to come in and not even going to the game just kind of of hang out in our community and spend that money,” said Powell.

For Luker, it’s a weekend filled with food, Aggie Athletics and getting some Aggie merchandise.

“Going to eat at Fuego’s. Then we’re going to the volleyball game tonight and the football game tomorrow,” he said.

Hooey Yell Fest starts at 8 p.m. Friday in the Zone Plaza. Texas country artist Randall King is the headliner.

The game against Auburn is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday here on KBTX.

