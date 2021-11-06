Texas A&M Edged by Tigers in Five Sets on Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – For the second-straight night, Texas A&M volleyball (12-10, 5-7 SEC) went to five sets with Auburn (13-10, 5-8 SEC), as the Tigers came out on top (15-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 12-15) to split the series.

Treyaunna Rush and Mallory Talbert led the way offensively, each posting career highs with 16 and 15 kills, respectively. Setter Camille Conner recorded her ninth double-double of the season, turning in 42 assists and 19 digs, while libero Macy Carrabine tallied her sixth 20-dig performance of the season.

Auburn used a slow start from the Aggies to pull ahead, 9-3, before a tip over the block by Talbert ended the Tigers’ run in the opening frame. The senior continued to find ways to score for A&M, registering a team-leading three kills heading into the media break. A kill out of the middle from Madison Bowser ended a scoring run for Auburn late in the set, but the Tigers walked away with the 25-15 opening-set win.

Auburn jumped out to an early lead again in the second, before a pair of kills from Rush silenced the surge. Talbert’s seventh kill helped A&M crawl within a pair, trailing 11-9. Rush singlehandedly pieced together a 7-0 run for the Aggies, giving A&M its first lead of the match, sitting at an 18-17 advantage. It was a back-and-forth battle nearing the end of the set, before Auburn closed on a 5-1 run to take it, 25-22.

Two more kills from Rush highlighted a five-point run to open the third. Carrabine’s third ace of the match carried the Aggies into the media break with a four-point cushion, holding onto a 15-11 lead. Auburn rallied late in the set, but with her season-high 12th kill, Rush pushed the Maroon & White back out in front by three. A kill from London Austin-Roark moved the Aggies to set point, before Carrabine matched an A&M career high with her fourth service ace to grab the set, 25-19.

The Aggies started the fourth the same way they ended the third, as Taylor Voss contributed an ace before Lauren Davis helped the Maroon & White jump out to a 10-6 advantage. The frame featured nine ties, as Auburn called a timeout after the Aggies pulled ahead, 20-18. Out of the break, Conner’s second-straight ace carried A&M’s momentum forward, before another kill from Rush sealed it, 25-20.

A Talbert kill helped the Aggies to a 6-2 advantage in the deciding set, while matching a career high with her 14th kill. The Tigers scored two quick points, but another kill from the middle blocker extended A&M’s lead. Auburn fought its way back to level it at 11-all, before capitalizing on the 4-0 run for the 15-12 fifth-set win.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the road next weekend, when it travels to nationally-ranked Kentucky for a pair of matches.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On adjustments made in-match…

“Volleyball is a game of momentum, so once you control that again and feel it, the team was able to get back into it. We had to turn it around and make changes, and I think we responded well in the third and fourth set. It comes down to executing and finishing.”

On career nights by Mallory Talbert and Treyaunna Rush…

“I am proud of them when they find their rhythm like that, and Camille (Conner) knows. She knows who to set, where to go in matches, and you can feel that when our attackers keep calling for the ball and stay aggressive.”

Fifth-year setter Camille Conner

On the support of the 12th Man…

“The 12th Man is awesome, and there were moments in the match where I was doubting myself. I could hear the 12th man and it just reminds me why I play volleyball and why I am here. This is why I’m at A&M.”

Junior right side Treyaunna Rush

On her breakthrough performance…

“The passers were really on, and I think they were doing a good job communicating with one another. Camille (Conner) did a good job of putting up hittable balls for me, and my teammates were there to support me and encourage me throughout the entire match.”

