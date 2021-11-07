Aggie couple ties the knot at tailgate wedding at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) -It’s a beautiful day when love and football can take center stage at the same time. Aggie couple, Morgan Meador and Rodney Oliver tied the knot ahead of kickoff at Kyle Field Saturday morning.

The couple, both described as die-hard Aggie fans, always wanted a Saturday wedding but didn’t think it would be possible to compete with Aggie game day on Saturdays.

However, that all changed when the couple won the DOS become ONE tailgate love story sweepstakes. Dos Equis threw them the ultimate tailgate wedding complete with a D.J, photographer, and mixologist.

Following the celebration, the couple headed over to Kyle Field to watch the Aggies beat Auburn 20-3 in front of a sold-out crowd.

The whole thing about not getting married on a college football Saturday doesn't apply if you get married at a tailgate before the game! 🏈 Checking out this @DosEquis sponsored wedding at Texas A&M today. pic.twitter.com/AjD2aCvQJb — Kristi Dosh (@SportsBizMiss) November 6, 2021

