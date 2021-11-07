Aggie Recap: Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There was only one touchdown scored in the defensive battle on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, Michael Clemons scored on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter in number 13 Texas A&M’s 20-3 win over number 12 Auburn.

“That was a heck of a win. That was a lot of guts, that was physicality, that was toughness, that was competitiveness, which it took in this game to do the things we had to do, and I can’t be more proud of those guys,” said Texas A&M Head Coach, Jimbo Fisher.

Zach Calzada finished 15 of 29 for 192 yards for Texas A&M while shaking off a dislocated shoulder he suffered in the third quarter.

“Zach is definitely a very, very tough human being, not even just a football player, but just, like, a human being,” said wide receiver, Ainias Smith

“Sometimes your shoulder pops out or you get a little sprain right there. You can test ‑‑ we wouldn’t have put him in if there wasn’t no strength or anything in it to be able to function. …Listen, that’s ball, man. I don’t mean that in any disrespect. I mean it in pure respect. That’s football,” exclaimed Fisher

In the defensive batte, Senior kicker Seth Small ended the game 4 for 5 on field goals and broke the all-time career record for field goals made at A&M. His 68 career made field goals thrust him into the top 10 on the SEC’s career list, ending the day at No. 7. His four made field goals matched his career high, previously set at South Carolina in 2018.

This win was not only big for current Aggies but also potential Aggies.

After the game Fisher was asked what kind of impact he thinks a win like this can have on recruiting, he answered, “just watch.”

Now the Aggies are in the hunt to represent the SEC West in the conference championship game if they win out. Their remaining opponents are Ole Miss, Prairie View A&M and LSU.

“We just take it game by game, and now, we’re focused on Ole Miss,” offensive lineman Kenyon Green said. ”You can’t look that far out if you can’t see it. All we see right now is Ole Miss.”

