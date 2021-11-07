Advertisement

Bearkats run over Dixie State 59-10

Sam Houston State Football
By Sam Houston Sports Information
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston scored early and often in every phase of the game en route to a 59-10 victory over Dixie State at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. 

The No. 1 Bearkats (8-0) rushed for 403 yards with running backs Ramon Jefferson, Kyran Jackson, Zach Hrbacek and Weston Stephens all scoring touchdowns on the ground. Sam Houston has now won 19 straight games dating back to the 2019 season. 

The Bearkats took a quick 21-point lead in the first 10 minutes of the game. Sam Houston found the end zone on the opening drive. Quarterback Eric Schmid hit wideout Cody Chrest for a 33-yard gain down the left side that eventually resulted in a five-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Schley for the first score of the game. 

Following the kickoff that pinned Dixie State inside its own 10-yard line, quarterback Kobe Tracy fumbled a snap and defensive lineman Jahari Kay scooped it up and dashed three yards for a touchdown that put the Kats up 14-0 with 10:28 to go in the first quarter. 

The Trailblazers then put together a decent drive that setup a 42-yard field goal attempt, but Sam Houston didn’t give Dixie State a chance to get on the board. Defensive back Zyon McCollum easily blocked it, and defensive back Jaylen Thomas recovered it and sprinted 64 yards for the score. 

The Bearkats would get on the board again before the first quarter was over. Jefferson broke several tackles to on his way to a 23-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 28-0 with just over a minute to go in the opening period. 

Sam Houston also scored on a 2-yard run by Jackson, a 25-yard dash by Smith and a 21-yard field goal by Seth Morgan to go into the break on top 45-0. 

The Bearkats struck quick to start the second half. Hrbacek sprung free down the left sideline for a 63-yard touchdown run to put Sam Houston up 52-0 six minutes into the second half. 

The Trailblazers scored 10 unanswered points in the second half, but Stephens pushed the lead to 59-10 with a with a 47-yard touchdown run with under seven minutes left in the game. 

Stephens led the way with 90 yards rushing and Jefferson and Hrbacek each finished with 76 yards on the ground.

