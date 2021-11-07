Bennett Takes Individual Men’s Title; Cernousek Shines at Spirit Invitational

TRINITY, Texas – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett won the individual men’s title, carding a 6-under 210 at the international competition, while Aggie women’s golf freshman Adela Cernousek placed in the top 10 of the Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club on Saturday.

Bennett (73-68-69—210) led Team USA (-28) to the team victory, with the Americans winning by 21 strokes over second-place Canada (-7). The Madisonville, Texas, native entered competition as the highest ranked amateur on the men’s side, coming in at No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He began the final round in third but went 3-under 69 with seven birdies in round three to lock in his place atop the men’s leaderboard.

Cernousek (72-70-74—216) placed eighth on the women’s side and was the second-highest finisher for Team France. The freshman helped her home country to a fourth-place finish. The Aggie carded 10 birdies and only went over par on eight of her 54 holes.

Texas A&M is one of only three schools (Stanford, Ole Miss) to have two-or-more golfers place in the top 15 of the combined player leaderboards. Bennett and Cernousek came in third and 15th, respectively, among the entire field.

Texas A&M men’s and women’s golf are both finished with team competition until the spring season. The men play next at the Sea Best Invitational on Jan. 31, while the women start back up on Feb. 22 at The ICON.

