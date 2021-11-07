Advertisement

Flags placed on the graves of Brazos County veterans ahead of Veterans Day

Veteran placing flags on grave at College Station Cemetery Saturday.
Veteran placing flags on grave at College Station Cemetery Saturday.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Over 1,000 flags were placed on the final resting place of Brazos County veterans ahead of Veterans Day. The National Sojourners, along with the Brazos Valley chapter of the National Sojourners, coordinated the flag placement at the College Station Cemetery Saturday.

Other veterans organizations including the Independence chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, La Villita Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, William Scott Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Come and Take It Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Brazos De Dios Society of Children of the American Revolution and the Sul Ross Masonic Lodge took part in Saturday’s flag placement.

The placing of flags on veterans’ graves has been a tradition since the 1980s.

Event organizers say their simple gesture is meant to honor and respect both those fallen in service to our country and those who’ve passed following their time of service.

“It’s important for us to remember those who have given their time and their lives for our country,” said Ellen Horner, member of the National Sojourners.

Terry Massey, daughter of National Sojourner’s member, along with other volunteers said it’s vital that these veterans are not forgotten but gently remembered.

”I like to honor the vets. It just warms my heart to know that there are so many volunteers to want to honor vets in all the cemeteries,” said Massey.

Similar events were held at the Bryan City Cemetery and the Kurten Cemetery Saturday.

Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

