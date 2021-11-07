Advertisement

One person shot in College Station shopping center parking lot

College Station police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of Texas Avenue and Dominik Drive.
College Station police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a...
College Station police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of Texas Avenue and Dominik Drive.(WILX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of Texas Avenue and Dominik Drive.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot that happened around 1:00 a.m. outside a pool hall and bar.

One person was hit by the gunfire and rushed to a hospital by a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said one of the windows at the pool hall was damaged but nobody inside was injured.

Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and they’re asking anyone with more information or details about the events leading up to the gunfire to give them a call at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 6 crash
Emergency crews responding to major accident on Southbound Highway 6 in Robertson County
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Brazos Valley couple describes moments when tragedy struck at Astroworld Music Festival
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
(Source: Gray News)
Pedestrian airlifited after being struck on FM 1774

Latest News

Moody and Sanders arrested
Two suspect drug dealers arrested in College Station
-
Flags placed on the graves of Brazos County veterans ahead of Veterans Day
-
Brazos Valley couple describes moments when tragedy struck at Astroworld Music Festival
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Brazos Valley couple describes moments when tragedy struck at Astroworld Music Festival