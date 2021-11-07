One person shot in College Station shopping center parking lot

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of Texas Avenue and Dominik Drive.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot that happened around 1:00 a.m. outside a pool hall and bar.

One person was hit by the gunfire and rushed to a hospital by a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said one of the windows at the pool hall was damaged but nobody inside was injured.

Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, officers responded to the parking lot of P.O.E.T.S. Billiards & Bar on Texas Ave. for reports of gunfire. Because daylight saving time ended today, there were two 1 a.m. hours. This response occurred shortly after the second 1 a.m. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/Ufcsfymmwj — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 7, 2021

Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and they’re asking anyone with more information or details about the events leading up to the gunfire to give them a call at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.