Pedestrian airlifited after being struck on FM 1774
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian has been airlifted after being hit by a vehicle on the 2100 block of FM 1774 in Todd Mission.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries was not immediately known.
Authorities say the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Fire officials are currently directing traffic on FM 1774 and say to expect delays in the area.
