Pedestrian airlifited after being struck on FM 1774

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian has been airlifted after being hit by a vehicle on the 2100 block of FM 1774 in Todd Mission.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities say the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Fire officials are currently directing traffic on FM 1774 and say to expect delays in the area.

