Advertisement

Two suspect drug dealers arrested in College Station

Moody and Sanders arrested
Moody and Sanders arrested(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspected drug dealers in College Station after finding multiple drugs and paraphernalia commonly associated with drug dealing.

Elizabeth Moody, 35, and Roderick Sanders, 35, were both arrested after the Brazos County Sheriffs Office’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at the 30th block of Marcy Lane in College Station.

In Moody’s bedroom, authorities say they found 338 grams of codeine and several boxes of clear plastic baggies.

In the connecting bathroom, officials found a backpack in the shower. Inside the backpack officials say they found 0.2 grams of heroin, 4 grams of rock cocaine, 73 grams of MDMA, and cash.

According to court documents, Sanders admitted to investigators that the backpack found in the shower was his.

Both Sanders and Moody face charges of manufacture and delivery and are currently in the Brazos County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person assaulted in attempted arson in Bryan
Bryan man assualts store employee in attempted arson in Bryan
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Highway 6 crash
Emergency crews responding to major accident on Southbound Highway 6 in Robertson County
United Airlines issues statement about its decision to leave Easterwood Airport
Christopher "Lane" Thornton wanted on charges of evading from multiple Law enforcement agencies.
Midway man wanted on charges of evading from multiple law enforcement agencies

Latest News

At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Brazos Valley couple describes moments when tragedy struck at Astroworld Music Festival
(Source: Gray News)
Pedestrian airlifited after being struck on FM 1774
Morgan and Rodney after exchanging vows at tailgate wedding in the shadows of Kyle Field.
Aggie couple ties the knot at tailgate wedding at Kyle Field
Veteran placing flags on grave at College Station Cemetery Saturday.
Flags placed on the graves of Brazos County veterans ahead of Veterans Day