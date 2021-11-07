Two suspect drug dealers arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspected drug dealers in College Station after finding multiple drugs and paraphernalia commonly associated with drug dealing.

Elizabeth Moody, 35, and Roderick Sanders, 35, were both arrested after the Brazos County Sheriffs Office’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at the 30th block of Marcy Lane in College Station.

In Moody’s bedroom, authorities say they found 338 grams of codeine and several boxes of clear plastic baggies.

In the connecting bathroom, officials found a backpack in the shower. Inside the backpack officials say they found 0.2 grams of heroin, 4 grams of rock cocaine, 73 grams of MDMA, and cash.

According to court documents, Sanders admitted to investigators that the backpack found in the shower was his.

Both Sanders and Moody face charges of manufacture and delivery and are currently in the Brazos County Detention Center.

