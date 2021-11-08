BCS Catholic community rallies around leader as he continues recovery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A well-known leader in the Bryan-College Station Catholic church community was seriously injured in a car crash in late September, and his congregation continues to aid him through his recovery with their loving support.

He’s a giant not just in the local Catholic church, but the community as a whole as well. It’s why so many members of St. Joseph Catholic Church were so shocked to hear Monsignor John McCaffery was involved in a bad car accident in Groesbeck at the end of September. He was heading to Mexia to fill in for another pastor.

“I was devastated. It still brings me to tears because I was thinking the worst,” St. Joseph Catholic Church parishioner Louis Hernandez said when recalling the moment he heard the news of McCaffery’s crash. “If the Lord takes him, he would be in heaven, but I would miss him.”

The church says McCaffery was seriously injured with several broken bones. Six weeks later, they say he’s recovering slowly, but he is feeling better, in good spirits, and showing encouraging signs of improvement.

”I know that we’re still receiving cards and tokens of appreciation and recovery here at the church office, and they’re being moved on to him,” Ricky Alderete, another parishioner of the church, said.

Alderete says his relationship with McCaffery began back in the early 1990s. He was transitioning into seminary before leaving, then coming back to the church office to work with the monsignor for about 10 years. He says their tremendous friendship has developed over those three decades.

Alderete credits the monsignor’s involvement in the community outside the church as the reason why so many people, Catholic or not, respect his influence.

“He’s always tried to broaden the doors of the church and reach out to areas that normally wouldn’t have received any attention,” Alderete said. “He’s sat on city council committees and different ecumenical groups here in the area. He’s just always wanted to be very vocal as a leader in presenting the church as an institution that’s here to help the community.”

“We’re asking everyone in the community to pray for monsignor because he’s been such a devoted servant of God to not only our parish and our diocese, but to the entire community,” Hernandez said.

It’s clear why McCaffery is so beloved by those who know him. Everyone KBTX spoke to shared a personal experience they’ve had with the monsignor.

Alma Villarreal says she’s known McCaffery for the better part of 30 years. Her son went to St. Joseph Catholic School.

”I always look forward to meeting him and saying good morning, and he greets everybody individually. He knows your name,” Villarreal said. “That makes me and my family very grateful. He’s the pillar of this church.”

”He has been a guiding light, a source of strength, a father to me since my father, God rest his soul, passed away many years ago,” Hernandez said. “I look at him as my father, and if I ever need any spiritual guidance or just any advice, I never hesitate to reach out to him.”

Grizelda Martinez’s family has been attending St. Joseph Catholic Church since the 1950s beginning with her grandfather. She says her family has been baptized, married, and taken first communion there. Her son was also an altar boy.

“We’ve gone through a few priests, but monsignor is very special,” Martinez said. “We love him and wish him the best.”

Parishioners say there’s only one way to welcome McCaffery back once he’s ready.

”A big celebration, definitely a standing ovation for sure,” Martinez said. “I would love to throw a big party for him.”

“We could not be happier to get him back,” Villarreal said. “I look forward to telling him good morning and him greeting me by name again. We’re very excited that he’s doing better.”

“Monsignor, I love you. I thank you for the love you’ve given me and my family, and the entire community,” Hernandez said. “I just can’t express into words the love that I have for you.”

”We truly miss you. We need you back,” Alderete said fighting back tears. “Keep strong. Be that man of encouragement and source of hope for all of us to see as your faith has guided us over the years.”

