Advertisement

BCS veterans groups place flags beside graves of fallen heroes Sunday

The Brazos Valley chapter of the National Sojourners started this tradition of placing flags by...
The Brazos Valley chapter of the National Sojourners started this tradition of placing flags by the graves of veterans over 30 years ago. They do it to honor and respect those who have served our country.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of local organizations were out placing flags at the graves of veterans Sunday afternoon.

The Brazos Valley chapter of the National Sojourners started this tradition over 30 years ago to honor and respect those who have served our country. The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution and Wreaths Across America were a couple of the other organizations out planting flags Sunday.

Volunteers placed roughly 150 flags next to heroes at rest at the Aggie Field of Honor.

”Henry and I have both known people who have served in the military and have passed away on active duty in combat and that kind of thing, and it’s a time to remember those folks,” Heroes of ‘76 of the National Sojourners Commander Larry Potts said.

These groups placed over 1,100 flags next to veteran graves at the College Station Cemetery on Saturday as well.

“We’re proud of our country. We’ve served. A lot of these out here are my classmates from A&M,” National Sojourners Secretary Henry Hill said. “My feeling is that we never had a country like this in the world with our freedoms.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a...
One person shot in College Station shopping center parking lot
Moody and Sanders arrested
Two suspect drug dealers arrested in College Station
Highway 6 crash
Emergency crews responding to major accident on Southbound Highway 6 in Robertson County
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Brazos Valley couple describes moments when tragedy struck at Astroworld Music Festival
(Source: Gray News)
Pedestrian airlifited after being struck on FM 1774

Latest News

Many members of the church credit Monsignor John McCaffery's involvement in the community...
BCS Catholic community rallies around leader as he continues recovery
Police arrested a Bryan man early Sunday morning following a motor vehicle collision at the...
Police arrest driver on DWI charge following crash in Bryan
Sunday Night Weather Update 11/7
Sunday Night Weather Update 11/7
College Station police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a...
One person shot in College Station shopping center parking lot