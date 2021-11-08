BCS veterans groups place flags beside graves of fallen heroes Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of local organizations were out placing flags at the graves of veterans Sunday afternoon.

The Brazos Valley chapter of the National Sojourners started this tradition over 30 years ago to honor and respect those who have served our country. The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution and Wreaths Across America were a couple of the other organizations out planting flags Sunday.

Volunteers placed roughly 150 flags next to heroes at rest at the Aggie Field of Honor.

”Henry and I have both known people who have served in the military and have passed away on active duty in combat and that kind of thing, and it’s a time to remember those folks,” Heroes of ‘76 of the National Sojourners Commander Larry Potts said.

These groups placed over 1,100 flags next to veteran graves at the College Station Cemetery on Saturday as well.

“We’re proud of our country. We’ve served. A lot of these out here are my classmates from A&M,” National Sojourners Secretary Henry Hill said. “My feeling is that we never had a country like this in the world with our freedoms.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.