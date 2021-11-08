Advertisement

Blinn to face third-ranked New Mexico Military Institute in the SWJCFC semifinals

Buccaneers will travel to Roswell, N.M. for Saturday ballgame
By Blinn Communications
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Blinn College football team will face third-ranked New Mexico Military Institute in the first round of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Roswell, N.M.

Blinn (5-4, 3-4 SWJCFC) enters the four-team tournament as the fourth seed, while New Mexico Military (8-1, 6-1) hosts the Buccaneers as the top seed.

Blinn previously hosted the Broncos for a conference tilt on Saturday, Oct. 2, and fell 28-18.

In the other tournament matchup on Saturday, second-seeded Kilgore College will host third-seeded Tyler Junior College. Saturday’s victors will face each other in the SWJCFC championship on Saturday, Nov. 20, with the higher seed hosting the game.

Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 42 NJCAA national championships since 1987. For more information, visit www.buccaneersports.com.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. Courses are available online and at five Central Texas campuses, and students save 43% in tuition and fees compared to the average state university. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.

