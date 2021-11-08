Blinn to face third-ranked New Mexico Military Institute in the SWJCFC semifinals

The Blinn College football team will face third-ranked New Mexico Military Institute in the first round of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Roswell, N.M.

Blinn (5-4, 3-4 SWJCFC) enters the four-team tournament as the fourth seed, while New Mexico Military (8-1, 6-1) hosts the Buccaneers as the top seed.

Blinn previously hosted the Broncos for a conference tilt on Saturday, Oct. 2, and fell 28-18.

In the other tournament matchup on Saturday, second-seeded Kilgore College will host third-seeded Tyler Junior College. Saturday’s victors will face each other in the SWJCFC championship on Saturday, Nov. 20, with the higher seed hosting the game.

