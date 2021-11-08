College Station finishes 2nd, Franklin 1st in final DCTF rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their final high school rankings following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season. In Class 5A Division I, College Station finishes the season ranked #2. In Class 3A Division II, Franklin finished the year at #1. The Lions spent every week this season at the top of the rankings.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (10-0) W: Lake Travis, 63-21 1

2 Katy (10-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 66-15 2

3 Southlake Carroll (10-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 62-14 3

4 Duncanville (8-1) W: Waco , 76-0 4

5 Rockwall-Heath (9-1) W: Dallas Skyline, 56-13 5

6 Spring Westfield (10-0) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 63-14 6

7 Galena Park North Shore (9-1) Idle 7

8 Spring (9-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 65-13 9

9 Denton Guyer (9-1) Idle 10

10 Humble Atascocita (8-2) W: Beaumont West Brook, 37-7 11

11 SA Northside Brennan (10-0) W: SA Marshall, 56-23 12

12 Rockwall (8-2) W: North Mesquite, 49-13 13

13 Arlington Martin (8-2) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 61-0 14

14 Euless Trinity (9-1) W: FW Paschal, 49-8 15

15 Cibolo Steele (10-0) W: Smithson Valley, 20-6 16

16 Midland Legacy (8-1) W: Odessa Permian, 34-21 17

17 Allen (8-2) W: Denton Braswell, 53-28 19

18 The Woodlands (8-2) W: The Woodlands College Park, 45-14 20

19 Lake Travis (8-2) L: Austin Westlake, 63-21 8

20 Fort Bend Ridge Point (9-1) W: Fort Bend Travis, 31-17 21

21 DeSoto (8-2) W: Waxahachie, 35-29 22

22 Dickinson (8-2) W: Houston Clear Lake, 55-14 23

23 Jersey Village (10-0) W: Cypress Creek, 63-21 24

24 Katy Tompkins (9-1) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 72-7 25

25 Garland (10-0) W: South Garland, 70-14 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (9-1) W: Frisco Lone Star, 7-6 1

2 College Station (10-0) W: Magnolia West, 41-20 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (9-1) W: Wylie East, 38-20 3

4 Colleyville Heritage (9-1) W: Mansfield Legacy, 55-13 6

5 Frisco Lone Star (8-2) L: Denton Ryan, 7-6 5

6 Dripping Springs (10-0) W: Seguin, 32-31 7

7 Manvel (8-2) W: Houston Milby, 62-0 8

8 Katy Paetow (9-1) W: Angleton, 55-13 9

9 Pflugerville Weiss (9-1) W: Georgetown, 63-42 NR

10 Lancaster (9-1) W: Dallas White, 28-6 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Aledo (10-0) W: Cleburne, 77-7 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) W: Houston Madison, 56-0 3

3 Ennis (10-0) W: Corsicana, 48-0 4

4 Lubbock Cooper (9-1) W: Canyon Randall, 48-0 5

5 Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-1) W: Dallas Jefferson, 71-0 6

6 Texarkana Texas (9-0) W: Whitehouse, 34-7 7

7 Montgomery (10-0) W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 56-45 8

8 SA Alamo Heights (10-0) W: Kerrville Tivy, 24-7 9

9 Lucas Lovejoy (9-1) L: Frisco Liberty, 27-24 2

10 Crosby (8-2) W: Nederland, 31-17 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Austin LBJ (10-0) W: Taylor, 77-8 1

2 Stephenville (10-0) W: Brownwood, 63-7 2

3 El Campo (9-1) W: Needville, 56-21 3

4 Melissa (8-2) W: Kaufman, 17-2 4

5 Argyle (9-1) W: Paris, 52-30 5

6 Kilgore (9-1) W: Lindale, 65-58 6

7 WF Hirschi (8-2) W: Lake Worth, 29-17 7

8 CC Calallen (9-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 33-21 8

9 Waco La Vega (7-3) W: Waxahachie Life, 60-6 9

10 Vidor (8-1) W: Lumberton, 28-27 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Carthage (9-0) W: Shepherd, 56-0 1

2 Gilmer (9-1) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 55-14 2

3 Celina (8-1) W: Sanger, 70-0 3

4 West Orange-Stark (8-1) W: Bridge City, 42-0 4

5 China Spring (10-0) W: Waco Connally, 48-7 5

6 Bellville (10-0) W: Sweeny, 56-10 6

7 Cuero (9-1) W: Gonzales, 51-6 7

8 Sinton (9-1) W: Ingleside, 30-13 8

9 Wimberley (8-2) W: Austin Achieve, 66-3 9

10 Van (10-0) W: Brownsboro, 48-21 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (10-0) W: Clyde, 35-7 1

2 Brock (10-0) W: Pilot Point, 47-13 2

3 Mount Vernon (10-0) W: Howe, 56-6 3

4 West (10-0) W: Maypearl, 65-0 4

5 Lorena (8-2) W: Rockdale, 56-0 5

6 Columbus (8-2) W: Boling, 28-20 6

7 Hallettsville (8-2) W: Hitchcock, 45-24 8

8 Edna (8-2) Idle 9

9 Grandview (8-2) Idle 10

10 Malakoff (7-3) W: Fairfield, 41-7 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Franklin (10-0) Idle 1

2 Gunter (10-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 49-7 2

3 Childress (9-0) W: Canadian, 34-13 3

4 Holliday (10-0) W: Henrietta, 56-13 4

5 New London West Rusk (10-0) W: Quitman, 49-7 5

6 Lubbock Roosevelt (10-0) W: Idalou, 34-21 7

7 Newton (8-1) W: Corrigan-Camden, 62-7 6

8 Waskom (9-1) W: New Diana, 85-14 8

9 Abernathy (9-1) W: Coahoma, 49-14 9

10 Odem (10-0) Idle 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Refugio (10-0) W: Freer, 68-0 1

2 Shiner (10-0) W: Schulenburg, 46-2 2

3 Timpson (8-0) W: Shelbyville, 56-14 3

4 Crawford (10-0) W: Valley Mills, 45-7 4

5 Hawley (10-0) W: Forsan, 24-21 5

6 New Deal (9-1) W: Sundown, 42-14 6

7 Beckville (10-0) W: Frankston, 71-8 7

8 Mason (9-1) W: Ozona, 53-22 8

9 Coleman (9-0) W: Winters, 42-0 9

10 Forsan (9-1) L: Hawley, 24-21 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Mart (10-0) W: Wortham, 49-0 1

2 Muenster (10-0) W: Petrolia, 53-6 2

3 Windthorst (9-1) W: Era, 60-0 3

4 Albany (9-0) W: Cross Plains, 61-3 4

5 Stratford (9-1) W: Booker, 67-6 5

6 Falls City (9-1) W: Woodsboro, 48-0 6

7 Tenaha (8-2) Idle:, 7

8 Clarendon (9-1) W: Shamrock, 42-41 8

9 Wellington (6-3) W: Wheeler, 56-20 9

10 McCamey (8-1) W: Seagraves, 51-22 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 May (10-0) W: Lingleville, 54-8 1

2 Jonesboro (10-0) Idle 2

3 Abbott (10-0) W: Penelope, 56-0 3

4 Water Valley (10-0) W: Paint Rock, 47-0 4

5 Rankin (9-1) W: Garden City, 82-58 5

6 Springlake-Earth (8-1) W: Kress, 60-14 6

7 Sterling City (8-2) W: Robert Lee, 56-0 7

8 Westbrook (6-4) W: Bronte, 50-0 10

9 Hermleigh (10-0) Idle 9

10 Spur (9-1) W: Paducah, 100-54 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Matador Motley County (10-0) W: Jayton, 82-36 1

2 Strawn (10-0) W: Gordon, 83-38 2

3 Richland Springs (7-1) W: Lohn, 54-0 3

4 Balmorhea (8-1) W: Sanderson, 52-6 4

5 Follett (10-0) W: Hedley, 54-6 5

6 Anton (9-0) W: Lazbuddie, 68-48 6

7 Throckmorton (10-0) W: Woodson, 50-0 8

8 Benjamin (10-0) W: Harrold, forfeit 9

9 Jayton (9-1) L: Matador Motley County, 82-36 7

10 Lamesa Klondike (9-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 67-8 10

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Austin Regents (10-0) W: Austin Brentwood, 49-7 1

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-1) W: FW All Saints, 65-28 2

3 Houston Kinkaid (8-2) W: Episcopal School of Dallas, 42-17 NR

4 Arlington Grace Prep (9-0) W: Arlington Pantego, 31-13 NR

5 SA Cornerstone (6-3) Idle 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Waco Live Oak (9-0) idle 1

2 Marble Falls Faith (9-0) W: Round Rock Christian, 64-8 2

3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (8-0) Idle 3

4 Austin Veritas (9-1) W: Round Rock Concordia, 78-22 4

5 Texas School for the Deaf (8-1) W: SA Lutheran, 74-25 5

