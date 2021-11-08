Advertisement

Gun maker Remington moving to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion, N.Y.(AP Photo/Mike Groll)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Gun maker Remington Firearms will move its headquarters from Ilion, New York, to Georgia, with plans to open a factory and research operation there.

The company announced Monday that it would invest $100 million in the operation in LaGrange, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta, hiring 856 people over five years.

It was not immediately clear what effect the transfer would have on Remington’s operations in New York and Tennessee. The company owns the parts of the former Remington Outdoor Co. which make rifles, shotguns and some handguns after the former parent auctioned its assets in pieces last year during a bankruptcy proceeding in Alabama.

Investors doing business as the Roundhill Group purchased the Remington-branded gun-making business, including operations in Ilion, New York, and Lenoir City, Tennessee, for $13 million.

Remington, the country’s oldest gun maker, began making flintlock rifles in 1816. It swelled into a firearms conglomerate, but faced slumping sales, complaints about quality, and legal pressure over the Sandy Hook school massacre. The current company no longer makes the Bushmaster AR-15 rifles used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut in 2012.

Gun makers have been leaving their traditional homes in the northeast as people there become more hostile to guns and moving to more politically welcoming settings in the South and West.

“We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry,” Remington CEO Ken D’Arcy said in a statement.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp famously pointed a shotgun at another person in a campaign commercial when the Republican was seeking his current office in 2018.

“Georgia’s firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities,” Kemp said in a statement. “I am a proud owner of some of Remington’s first-class product, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State.”

Scott Malone, the economic development director for the city of LaGrange, said Remington has already secured at least one building in the city, and will operate from a combination of new and renovated facilities. He said local governments would offer property tax abatements, plus utility and infrastructure improvements.

Phil Smith, a spokesperson for the United Mine Workers of America, which represents some workers at a factory in Ilion, said the union had no information about whether workers in New York would be affected. The new owners recently restarted operations there, calling back more than 200 workers who had been laid off. The local government in New York offered 10 years of tax breaks in exchange for the restart and upgrades.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a...
One person shot in College Station shopping center parking lot
Moody and Sanders arrested
Two suspect drug dealers arrested in College Station
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Brazos Valley couple describes moments when tragedy struck at Astroworld Music Festival
(Source: Gray News)
DPS identify those involved in auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1774
A Riesel Police officer was shot Saturday during a traffic stop.
Riesel police officer shot; suspects in custody

Latest News

FILE - From front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan...
Four station astronauts catch ride with SpaceX back home
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Astroworld concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
Biden said he is confident they have the votes to pass the Build Back Better act. (Source: POOL...
Biden faces fresh challenges after infrastructure victory
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
Grandparents await hugs, spouses reunite as US borders open