Man wanted on indecency with a child by sexual contact charges in Brazos County

By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating Richard Brown.

Brown, 65, is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. He is wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact and failure to appear as of July 2020.

Jail records show two charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact from incidents that happened in 2011 and 2015.

Brown’s last known address 1003 E. 25th Street in Bryan.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office believes Brown is either likely still in the area or in contact with someone in the Brazos Valley.

Anyone with information on the location of Brown can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

