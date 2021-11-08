MSC OPAS Presents ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is thrilled to present Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now at MSC Box Office and online at MSCOPAS.org.

“The vast majority of Broadway tours are not coming back until early in 2022 so we worked hard to find a musical that we could present in the fall. And we found a great one,” OPAS Executive Director Anne Black said. ”This is very close to the book, more like if you saw the Johnny Depp movie in the early 2000s, a little more like that. It’s very big, very colorful, very magical... It’s just going to be a fun night for the whole family.”

Leading the cast as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, is Cody Garcia, with Jackson Greenspan, William Goldsman, and Coleman Simmons alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket.

