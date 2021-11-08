No. 23 Women’s Hoops Opens Season Against A&M Corpus-Christi

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M women’s basketball team tips off the season Tuesday in the season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena.

Leading the Aggies, head coach Gary Blair enters the final season of his illustrious career. The hall of famer has racked up 838 career wins as a Division I head coach, which is fourth among active coaches and 12th all-time. Going into his 19th season with the Aggies, Blair is nine wins away from becoming the winningest basketball coach in A&M history, behind the great Dr. Shelby Metcalf, who won 438 men’s basketball games from 1963-1990. Blair is 15-3 in season openers while at the helm of Texas A&M.

In preseason polls, the team was projected to finish second in the Southeastern Conference by coaches in the league and third by media outlets. A&M returns eight players along with six newcomers. Notable returners include All-SEC Preseason Second Team selections Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells, as well as Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Watchlist honoree Destiny Pitts.

Additions to the A&M roster include transfers Aaliyah Patty (Ohio State), Sydnee Roby (Miami) and Qadashah Hoppie (St. John’s). Patty and Roby have appeared in a combined 130 Division I games played, while Hoppie totes a Big East Freshman of the Year trophy and a Big East Second Team selection with her to Aggieland.

The Maroon & White are coming off a dominant exhibition matchup versus Oklahoma Baptist where the Aggies won 89-38. A&M held the Bison scoreless in the first quarter and jumped out to a 20-0 lead. The team never looked back and saw 13 players score in the 2021-22 season dress rehearsal.

In his ninth season as head coach for the Islanders, Royce Chadwick returns with the 2020 Southland Conference Coach of the Year award under his belt. A&M-Corpus Christi arrives to Aggieland following the 2020-21 season where the Islanders went 6-13 and 4-7 in Southland Conference play. The Islanders’ efforts are led by All-Conference Second Team selection, Alecia Westbrook, who led the team in scoring (12.1), rebounding (8.8) and assists (2.4) while being second in steals.

Texas A&M and A&M-Corpus Christi are set to faceoff for the sixth time, with the Aggies leading the series 5-0.

The matchup will be televised on SEC Network+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Jason Cornelius on the call.

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season remain on sale. Tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.