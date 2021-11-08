Northgate staple, Antonio’s Pizza, closes after 17 years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Moving trucks were outside a staple for late night snacks on Northgate, Monday morning. Antonio’s Pizza is closing after the owners sold the building and are moving up to the Dallas area, according to the general manager.

Business was good, said the general manager, but they were seeing challenges in Northgate, like not having enough parking.

The pizza shop opened in 2003 and had about 10 to 15 employees. The general manager also said a new pizza place should be coming in the next few months.

RIP Antonio's Pizza By The Slice. You were a great neighbor these past 17 years! Thanks for feeding our staff and working with us. You will be missed.🥲 Posted by The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill on Monday, November 8, 2021

