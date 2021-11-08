November night sights: Moon hangs close to three planets this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to daylight saving time coming to an end Sunday, the sun will now rest below the Brazos Valley horizon around 5:30 pm. Darker evening skies are now the trend as days get shorter and shorter through the official start of winter on December 21st. While many may not be huge fans of the “darker earlier” vibe, at least the early evening sky is making it worth it.

Fresh from its “greatest elongation” (aka the greatest distance from the sun via the view from the earth), Venus was as close to the moon as it will be for the rest of November. Moon and Venus-set Sunday evening occurred between 8:10 pm and 8:15 pm. No worries if you missed it. The two celestial bodies will close by again on the southwest horizon Monday (November 8th) night. This time, look for the moon and then find the planet located to the south (or right) of the moon.

Position of the moon in relation to Venus Monday, November 7th (KBTX)

As the week carries on, the two will continue to give each other space in the early evening sky.

JUPITER AND SATURN

Filling the loneliness left behind by the second rock from the sun, Saturn and Jupiter will fall in a line on the west-southwest sky, nearing a slowly illuminating moon through the week. You can find the two planets -- Saturn further south, Jupiter higher above -- falling toward the horizon between 7 pm and 10-11 pm each night. By Friday, the moon will set later and the planets will disappear off the horizon an hour or so before the moon.

View of where the moon, Jupiter, and Saturn will be positioned in the sky this week (KBTX)

🌙 If you step outside just after sunset (and have clear skies), you’ll find a crescent Moon just about 2 degrees away from Venus. It should be really pretty, so don't miss it. Get more November skywatching tips: https://t.co/8goZY15apP pic.twitter.com/2HscghWTQQ — NASA (@NASA) November 7, 2021

THE SHOW GOES ON

All of this gears up stargazers for a sight to be seen in December. According to earthsky.org, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus will appear noticeably close, with Saturn midway between Jupiter and Venus. By the evening of December 5th, the young waxing moon will return to the night sky. Between the 5th and the 9th, viewers can see the moon sweeping up away from the sunset, passing first Venus, then Saturn, then Jupiter.

Planetary alignment in the early December sky (earthsky.org)

