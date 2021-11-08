Police arrest driver on DWI charge following crash in Bryan

Advertisement

By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a Bryan man early Sunday morning following a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of N Texas Ave. and E Hwy. 21.

Bryan police said in a probable cause statement that Gregory Dale Fritz, 34, of Bryan, showed signs of intoxication after rear-ending another vehicle at the intersection around 1:00 a.m.

When asked where he was coming from, Fritz reportedly told police it was none of their business and denied drinking alcohol prior to the crash.

The arrest report states Fritz was convicted in April 2021 on a DWI charge out of Montgomery County.

He was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center Sunday and later released on bonds totaling $4285.00

