Texas A&M program to celebrate first generation veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, faculty and staff in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M are organizing a celebration for first generation undergraduate veterans.

#FirstGenVets will head to the Texas A&M Football practice on Thursday and then, thanks to donations from the community, the group will be provided with a delicious free meal.

Texas A&M’s recognition as a military-friendly university attracts many veteran students, and as a result, provides various activities, programs, and support to ensure Aggie student veteran success. One program of note is the First Generation Veterans learning community, or #FirstGenVets, a year-long comprehensive program comprised of first generation undergraduate veterans and faculty and staff from across the university.

Faculty and staff of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (AGLS) including Dr. Summer Odom, Dr. Julie Harlin, Dr. Barry Boyd, Dr. Lori Moore and Kelly Essler, lead the group.

“It’s important to provide our student veterans with programs that reflect their unique needs,” Odom said. “#FirstGenVets has the potential to grow and supplement the many other resources that make Texas A&M veteran-friendly.”

She mentioned that she and other AGLS leaders had these #FirstGenVets as students in their classes.

“We feel strongly about the strengths these students bring to campus. They’re a great group of students. They have a lot of life experience to offer in the classroom, they’re great mentors to other college students, and they are a joy to work with,” said Odom.

According to program organizers, the First Gen Vets program is uniquely designed to:

Increase knowledge and associated skills of first generation veterans in the attributes necessary to be a successful college student.

Increase first generation veterans’ support networks with campus resources, other veterans, faculty, and staff.

#FirstGenVets welcomes donations year-round, not just on Veterans Day. If you would like to donate food, gift cards, or any other item to the group, you can contact Dr. Summer Odom at summerodom@tamu.edu or 979-862-7650.

It started with this post in a community Facebook group. The post received dozens of comments with businesses wanting to donate to #FirstGenVets (#FirstGenVets)

