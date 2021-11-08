Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Johnson and Small Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Tyree Johnson and Seth Small earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors after leading the Aggies to a 20-3 win over then-No. 12 Auburn, the league office announced Monday.

Johnson earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the third time this season after turning in a pair of sacks on Saturday. The Washington, D.C., native has posted 8.0 sacks this season, the third most in the conference, and his 7.0 sacks against SEC opponents ranks second in the league. Johnson has recorded a sack in four straight games and has three games with 2.0-or-more sacks this year, the most since Landis Durham in 2017.

Small shared SEC Special Teams Player of the Week accolades after he kicked four field goals against the Tigers. Small, from Katy, Texas, cemented his place atop A&M’s career record book with 67 field goals as he passed 2011 Lou Groza Award winner Randy Bullock (63, 2008-11). Additionally, Small moved into the top-10 on the SEC’s career field goal list as he matched his career-high for field goals in a game, previously set at South Carolina in 2018.

Southeastern Conference Players of the Week – Nov. 8

OFFENSIVE

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

DEFENSIVE

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

Seth Small, PK, Texas A&M

Parker White, PK, South Carolina

DEFENSIVE LINE

Tyree Johnson, DL, Texas A&M

OFFENSIVE LINE

Cade Mays, OT, Tennessee

FRESHMAN

Cam Little, PK, Arkansas

