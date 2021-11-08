Advertisement

Texas Tech hires Baylor’s Joey McGuire as coach

Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach
Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach(Baylor Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Texas Tech has named Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach. He will take over immediately at the end of the season. Sonny Cumbie will continue as interim head coach until then.

McGuire is in his fifth season with Baylor. He was hired by former Bears coach Matt Rhule and retained as associate head coach when Dave Aranda took over in 2020.

McGuire is replacing Matt Wells. The former Utah State coach was fired in the middle of his third season with the Red Raiders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a...
One person shot in College Station shopping center parking lot
Moody and Sanders arrested
Two suspect drug dealers arrested in College Station
(Source: Gray News)
DPS identify those involved in auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1774
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Brazos Valley couple describes moments when tragedy struck at Astroworld Music Festival
Brazos Valley Sunset Sunday, November 7
November night sights: Moon hangs close to three planets this week

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
No. 23 Women’s Hoops Opens Season Against A&M Corpus-Christi
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
College Station finishes 2nd, Franklin 1st in final DCTF rankings
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M’s Johnson and Small Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors
Sam Houston State Football
TicketSmarter WAC Football Players of the Week Announced