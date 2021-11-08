TicketSmarter WAC Football Players of the Week Announced

DENVER – Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson, Tarleton’s Devin Sterling and Sam Houston’s Jaylen Thomas have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for November 1 through November 7.

Gipson, a junior wide receiver from Dallas, turned in three touchdowns on just four catches in Saturday’s 31-17 win over nationally-ranked Eastern Kentucky. Those four catches totaled 138 yards as he is second in the FCS in receiving yards per game and third in total reception yards. He also leads the WAC in six offensive categories, including receiving touchdowns.

Sterling, a freshman linebacker from Sunnyvale, Texas, had a breakout game for the Texans, finishing with a career-high eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles-for-loss, in Saturday’s 42-21 win over Lamar. Previous to Saturday’s game, he had just one total tackle in 11 games played.

Thomas, a senior defensive back from Houston, provided one of the biggest plays of the day in the top-ranked Bearkats’ 59-10 win over Dixie State when he gathered up a blocked field goal and raced it 64-yards to the house to give Sam Houston the early 21-0 lead. It was his second touchdown of the year as he returned an interception for a score in a week two win over Southeast Missouri.

Other offensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Kobe Clark moved into third all-time on ACU’s career receptions list, bringing in six catches for 143 yards with a score in a 40-25 loss at Jacksonville State … Tarleton’s Steven Duncan completed 21-of-32 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns as the Texans doubled-up Lamar, 42-21.

Other defensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Tory Hargrove recorded eight tackles and forced a fumble in Saturday’s 40-25 loss at Jacksonville State … Sam Houston’s Jahari Kay scored his second career defensive touchdown on a scoop-and-score in a 59-10 win over Dixie State … Stephen F. Austin’s Dennis Osagiede led the SFA defense with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the ‘Jacks’ 31-17 win over nationally-ranked Eastern Kentucky.

Other special teams nominees: Abilene Christian’s Logan Burke averaged 40.3 yards per punt on three kicks in the Wildcats’ 40-25 loss at Jacksonville State …. Stephen F. Austin’s Max Quick continued to boom the ball, averaging 47.1 yards per punt with four kicks downed inside the 20 in Saturday’s 31-17 win over Eastern Kentucky … Tarleton’s Jake Walrath landed his WAC-leading 14th punt inside the 20 to help the Texans to a 42-21 win over visiting Lamar.