BCS Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet achieves sell out in 2021

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Monday evening, and its president says the event enjoyed a first time achievement this year.

Chamber President and CEO Glen Brewer says the event sold out for the first time that they know of. Over 600 business leaders in Bryan-College Station were there to celebrate not only this past year of business, but what’s to come in 2022.

”It’s a celebration of the year that we’ve had in business, and we know we’ve had a tough year this past year” Brewer said. “We’re really celebrating getting through it and what we did to get through the year, but we’re also looking forward to the coming year.”

The chamber also hands out awards at the banquet each year. This year, Brazos County Commissioner Irma Cauley won Citizen of the Year, while Mary Mike Hatcher with Bryan Broadcasting won Volunteer of the Year.

Brazos County Commissioner accepts her award for Citizen of the Year at Monday's banquet. (KBTX)

Brewer also says it’s just nice from a morale standpoint to be able to get out and mingle.

“After the year that we’ve had, people are so ready to get out and get face-to-face, shake people’s hands, talk to them, see how they got through this past year, and all get together and decide what we’re going to do in the future to make this a great place to live, work, and play,” Brewer said.

