Be Remarkable: Judy LeUnes continues to fight for animal rights

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In retirement, some people choose to slow down and others find a way to stay busy. Judy LeUnes is one of those people who refuse to stop.

The former school teacher has a long list of accomplishments and a deep history of helping others in the Bryan-College Station community.

“We do it because we’re driven by passion and we can’t stop. We have to keep going. We see a need in the community and we do it,” said LeUnes.

“I have known Judy for well over a decade,” said Tyra Watts, who nominated Judy for this week’s award. “Judy and I met through teaching and she is constantly giving back to the BCS. She serves on multiple boards such as Humane Society of US, Texas Humane Legislative Policy Volunteer, BCS Chamber of Commerce Member and Ambassador, College Station Noon Lions Club Board Member, Aggieland Pets With a Purpose, and has raised over $500,000 for animal welfare, children, and health care.”

“Judy is currently the founder and president of Wienerspiel. Wienerspiel serves the Brazos Valley by raising funds to help homeless, neglected animals, promote the human-animal bond, and she works hard to promote and implement humane laws. Wienerspiel was recently able to get a city ordinance in place in College Station that prohibits chain Puppy Stores from opening in our city, therefore hindering puppy mills,” said Watts.

Judy LeUnes is an Aggie Class of ‘76. She taught for 30 years with 26 years in the College Station school district. She started her own business of educational consulting and worked with ten school districts for 10 years. During her teaching career in CSISD, she was a Teacher of the Year and President of the CSISD Teacher’s Organization. Judy has been heavily involved in service since graduating from college: She co-founded “Brazos Valley Fashion Week” for the Fun for All Playground and the committee raised $42,000 which was presented to the City of College Station and the Fun for All Committee.

Judy currently serves as an Ambassador for the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce, and on the BCS Chamber of Commerce Legislative Affairs Committee, and serves on the Texas Council of the Humane Society of the US in Legislative Policy Judy has served on many community committees and nonprofit boards including College Station Parks Department Board Chair, Lincoln Center Board, Chair of the Aggieland Humane Society Board, Sexual Assault Resource Center Board, College Station Noon Lions Club Board, and Health for All among others.

She’s the past president of the Pride Community Center. In 2011 she ran for the Texas House of Representatives which she says was a great experience. Judy is the founder of three major community fundraising events and she tells KBTX she has helped raise over $500,000 for local non-profits.

She is a 2015-2016 KBTX Jefferson Award Winner and was nominated by the College Station Noon Lions Club and represented the Brazos Valley in Washington, DC. She was The Eagle’s 2015, 2017, and 2018 “Volunteer of the Year” which is selected by the readership. She has won awards from the Pre-Natal Center (You’re the Tops), the Texas A&M University Phillis Frye Diversity Award, the Central Texas Girl Scouts, Distinguished Woman Award, The Brazos Valley African American Museum Community Award, the City of College Station, “Keeping the Dream Alive Award”, in 2018 she was named an Aggie Fish Camp Namesake and was honored in 2018 as a Distinguished Alumnus of Texas A&M University College of Education and Human Development.

She is married to Dr. Arnold LeUnes, who is in his 56th year of teaching at Texas A&M. She has two children and 4 stepchildren. They have 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. They are also pet parents to two rescue dogs and one rescue cat.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.