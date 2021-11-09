Advertisement

Brazos County GOP chair stepping down after judicial appointment

David Hilburn
David Hilburn(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - David Hilburn, chair of the Brazos County Republican Party, is stepping down from his leadership position as of late Monday.

Hilburn was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to fill the 361st District Court Seat previously held by Judge Steve Smith.

“I have truly enjoyed serving in this position, and look forward to watching the Republican Party of Brazos County continue to grow,” Hilburn said in a press release.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, elected officials can not serve as party chairs.

