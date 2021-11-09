Advertisement

Brazos County investigators searching for leads in 1995 cold case

By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is looking for leads in the nearly 30-year-old murder of Mary Ann Buitron.

On June 22, 1995 a maintenance crew found Buitron’s body in tall grass on a dead-end street along FM 2818 near Highway 6. Investigators say she died from several blows to the head.

The case went cold in 1995 but The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has pursued many leads over the years and the case was reopened in 2019.

Buitron was last ween in Bryan between the dates of June 19 and June 22, 1995.

The sheriff’s office believes someone in the community may have seen her during this time and could help retrace the events leading up to her death.

Anyone with information on the location of Brown can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

