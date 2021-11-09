Cement truck rolls over, backs up traffic near SH 21, Hwy 6 intersection
BPD says the Highway 6 on ramp is still closed
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cement truck rolled over near the intersection at State Highway 21 and Highway 6, Tuesday morning.
Bryan police say there is only a small amount of cement that was wasted, but the Highway 6 on ramp is still blocked. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash, but it is still under investigation.
