Advertisement

Cement truck rolls over, backs up traffic near SH 21, Hwy 6 intersection

BPD says the Highway 6 on ramp is still closed
Cement truck rollover
Cement truck rollover(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cement truck rolled over near the intersection at State Highway 21 and Highway 6, Tuesday morning.

Bryan police say there is only a small amount of cement that was wasted, but the Highway 6 on ramp is still blocked. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash, but it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday's disaster...
Texas A&M Senior in critical condition after attending Astroworld concert
Antonio's Pizza is closing after 17 years
Northgate staple, Antonio’s Pizza, closes after 17 years
(Source: Gray News)
DPS identify those involved in auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1774
Brazos Valley Sunset Sunday, November 7
November night sights: Moon hangs close to three planets this week
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Teen charged after driving into cyclists, injuring 6

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/9
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/9
COVID in Context: Nov. 9
COVID in Context: Disparities have lessened, but not disappeared, across Brazos County racial/ethic groups
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard