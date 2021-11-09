Advertisement

COVID in Context: Disparities have lessened, but not disappeared, across Brazos County racial/ethic groups

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In June, the Brazos County Health District launched the Mobile Action Team to reach communities who had not yet been effectively educated on, or given access to, COVID-19 vaccines. One goal of the MAT was to lessen disparities across racial and ethnic groups in the Brazos Valley.

In March 2021, before the launch, KBTX calculated the share of cases, deaths, and vaccinations that could be attributed to three tracked racial or ethnic groups: Hispanic/Latino, Black/African American, and white.

Again in November 2021, KBTX calculated the same data, adding a county “population share” as a contextualizing data point.

The results are below.

Racial/Ethic GroupMarch Case ShareNov. Case ShareMarch Death ShareNov. Death ShareMarch Vaccination ShareNov. Vaccination SharePopulation Share
Hispanic/Latino27.50%30.27%23.10%26.18%7.00%18.52%27.00%
Black/African American8.35%8.68%19.50%18.11%4.00%7.16%10.08%
White43.60%44.00%50.10%50.14%63.80%49.33%52.61%

As can be seen, many of the disparities across racial and ethnic groups have lessened compared to their population share, but the disparities have not altogether disappeared.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday's disaster...
Texas A&M Senior in critical condition after attending Astroworld concert
Antonio's Pizza is closing after 17 years
Northgate staple, Antonio’s Pizza, closes after 17 years
(Source: Gray News)
DPS identify those involved in auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1774
Brazos Valley Sunset Sunday, November 7
November night sights: Moon hangs close to three planets this week
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Teen charged after driving into cyclists, injuring 6

Latest News

Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
11/9
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 11/9
David Hilburn
Brazos County GOP chair stepping down after judicial appointment