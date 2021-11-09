COVID in Context: Disparities have lessened, but not disappeared, across Brazos County racial/ethic groups

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In June, the Brazos County Health District launched the Mobile Action Team to reach communities who had not yet been effectively educated on, or given access to, COVID-19 vaccines. One goal of the MAT was to lessen disparities across racial and ethnic groups in the Brazos Valley.

In March 2021, before the launch, KBTX calculated the share of cases, deaths, and vaccinations that could be attributed to three tracked racial or ethnic groups: Hispanic/Latino, Black/African American, and white.

Again in November 2021, KBTX calculated the same data, adding a county “population share” as a contextualizing data point.

The results are below.

Racial/Ethic Group March Case Share Nov. Case Share March Death Share Nov. Death Share March Vaccination Share Nov. Vaccination Share Population Share Hispanic/Latino 27.50% 30.27% 23.10% 26.18% 7.00% 18.52% 27.00% Black/African American 8.35% 8.68% 19.50% 18.11% 4.00% 7.16% 10.08% White 43.60% 44.00% 50.10% 50.14% 63.80% 49.33% 52.61%

As can be seen, many of the disparities across racial and ethnic groups have lessened compared to their population share, but the disparities have not altogether disappeared.

