Larson Named to CSCAA 100 Greatest Swimmers and Divers List

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Breeja Larson, a three-time NCAA Champion and U.S. Olympian, was named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America 100 Greatest Swimmers and Divers list, released Tuesday morning by the organization as part of its 100th year celebration. The list is comprised of 87 swimmers and 13 divers, including 59 Olympians.

Larson won three straight NCAA Championships in the 100 breast and was named SEC Swimmer of the Year twice, setting American, US Open and SEC records five times in her career. She helped the Aggies to a pair of team conference championships as A&M transitioned from the Big 12 to the SEC midway through her career. She won six individual conference titles and helped the Aggies add five relay top finishes at the conference championship meets. A native of Mesa, Arizona, Larson remains as the school record holders in the 100 breast (57.23).

Competing at A&M from 2010-2014, Larson earned a spot on Team USA for the 2012 London Games and helped the 400 medley relay team bring home a gold medal. She also earned gold in the event at the 2013 world championships.

Founded in 1922, the CSCAA, is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

The CSCAA’s 100th birthday celebration will continue with upcoming announcements recognizing Centennial MVP’s for each team along with a listing of the 100 Greatest Coaches, 100 Alumni of Impact. The anniversary will culminate with the Association’s convention and awards banquet, May 2-4, 2022 in Rosemont, Illinois.