Local transportation leaders share impact Federal Infrastructure Bill will have for I-14, I-214 projects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign his more than $1 trillion infrastructure plan sometime soon after the House passed their version over the weekend.

Items in the plan will have direct impacts on the Brazos Valley. Interstate 14 and the Interstate 214 Loop are among items included in the package, getting them slightly closer to completion.

Interstate 14 will eventually connect forts to ports, sprawling from West Texas all the way through Georgia.

“We’re excited about that,” said Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station. “I-14 is getting some serious look now and getting ideas of where’s it’s actually going to go. It’s years, years in actually coming to fruition, but the other thing that’s very visionary is also 214 which would be a loop around Bryan-College Station.”

Having the projects on the federal government’s list is good news for transportation planners.

“Because the language includes I-14 and I -214 it just opens us up additional ways for us to look at funding the necessary studies to get us one step closer to construction,” said Dan Rudge, Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director.

Rudge said these new roads are still decades away.

“With the infrastructure bill we’ve probably cut the wait time for Interstate 14 from 30 to 40 years down to 25 to 20 years,” said Rudge.

Local leaders also say new roads are important as our region grows.

“We need access to markets and that’s is our primary interest, but it’s also as you’ve heard I-14 connects Fort Hood all the way to the east,” said John Nichols, Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee Chairman. Nichols also serves on the College Station City Council.

“Well I think in the big picture, look at 214 and I-14. It’s an opportunity now that we can leverage all the work that we’ve done,” said Nichols.

“[Interstate] 14 would come down and go across the northern part of Bryan and then swing down on Highway 30 for what is right now a border between Bryan and College Station, and go on to Huntsville... The $1.5 trillion bill will certainly impact the Brazos Valley,” said Mooney.

TxDOT tells us I-14 would span more than 1,300 miles. A short section of it already exists from Killeen To Belton.

Funding for the project will be 80 percent federal and 20 percent by TxDOT.

We have a previous story here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.