New water tower in College Station gets painted with new logo

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new water tower continues to take shape in College Station and we’ve heard a lot of interest from viewers.

Painters have been working on the new logo for the bowl, before it is raised. A new color scheme and design says, “Welcome to College Station, The Heart of Aggieland.”

The tank is expected to be raised later this month but the city recommends people not camp out to watch. It’s going to take most of the day to get the piece into position.

”Yes it’s a little anti-climatic. About six to eight hours is what they anticipate to get it from the ground to the top,” said Casey Rhodes, a College Station Project Manager for Capital Improvements.

The whole project is expected to be finished by spring and will be 190 feet tall.

That water tower has a tan color instead of white like the other ones in town, so that it’s easier to keep clean and so that the lettering on it will stand out, according to city staff.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.