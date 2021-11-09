Pass It Back Day is today! Here’s how your donations help the Aggie Network

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday, November 9 is The Association of Former Students’ 2021 day of giving to support the Aggie Network.

According to AggieNetwork.com, here’s how you can help them reach the goal of 5,000 people making gifts in 24 hours:

How can you participate?

By making a gift of any size at tx.ag/PassItBackDay, inviting friends to participate, sponsoring a student’s Century Club membership, or by engaging with @AggieNetwork on social media.

What does Pass It Back Day support?

Each year, these gifts help The Association provide support to Texas A&M and its current and former students:

Hundreds of students receive Association scholarships and student assistance funds.

Fish Camp, Big Event, Muster, the Corps of Cadets and many more A&M organizations and traditions receive Association support. So do academic programs that help set students up for success.

The Association connects former students worldwide through programs such as A&M Clubs, Class Reunions, local Musters, the former student directory and more.

IT'S #PASSITBACKDAY, AGS! This one day of giving aims to show the power of the #AggieNetwork and that Aggies help Aggies. Help us reach gifts from 5,000 people in 24 hours! Add your support and track progress at https://t.co/Lc9Z2lkUxh! 👍 pic.twitter.com/z75XdNg65T — It’s Pass It Back Day! (@AggieNetwork) November 9, 2021

Help spread the word!

Bookmark tx.ag/PassItBackDay – as Nov. 9 approaches, you’ll find details on the many ways to take part and unlock matching funds from the challenges, such as putting your A&M Class at the top of the leaderboard! Tell others how the Aggie Network has affected you, and help ensure that it stays strong for future Aggies.

Want to be more involved with Pass It Back Day?

You can help us reach our goal by becoming a social media ambassador or a volunteer fundraiser! Click here to fill out a short form. If you have any questions about how to be more involved, please email Katherine Scarmardo ‘09 at KScarmardo09@AggieNetwork.com.

We need you! And we’re very grateful to you.

Your participation in the Aggie Network keeps it strong. We greet each other with “Howdy,” we wear our maroon and our Aggie Rings, and we give back so future students can have great Aggie experiences. Lending your voice on Pass It Back Day is a powerful way to help, and it makes a real difference. Thanks – and gig ‘em!

