Advertisement

Pass It Back Day is today! Here’s how your donations help the Aggie Network

Each year, these gifts help The Association provide support to Texas A&M and its current and former students.
Each year, these gifts help The Association provide support to Texas A&M and its current and...
Each year, these gifts help The Association provide support to Texas A&M and its current and former students.(Graphic provided by Texas A&M University)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday, November 9 is The Association of Former Students’ 2021 day of giving to support the Aggie Network.

According to AggieNetwork.com, here’s how you can help them reach the goal of 5,000 people making gifts in 24 hours:

How can you participate?

By making a gift of any size at tx.ag/PassItBackDay, inviting friends to participate, sponsoring a student’s Century Club membership, or by engaging with @AggieNetwork on social media.

What does Pass It Back Day support?

Each year, these gifts help The Association provide support to Texas A&M and its current and former students:

  • Hundreds of students receive Association scholarships and student assistance funds.
  • Fish Camp, Big Event, Muster, the Corps of Cadets and many more A&M organizations and traditions receive Association support. So do academic programs that help set students up for success.
  • The Association connects former students worldwide through programs such as A&M Clubs, Class Reunions, local Musters, the former student directory and more.

Help spread the word!

Bookmark tx.ag/PassItBackDay – as Nov. 9 approaches, you’ll find details on the many ways to take part and unlock matching funds from the challenges, such as putting your A&M Class at the top of the leaderboard! Tell others how the Aggie Network has affected you, and help ensure that it stays strong for future Aggies.

Want to be more involved with Pass It Back Day?

You can help us reach our goal by becoming a social media ambassador or a volunteer fundraiser! Click here to fill out a short form. If you have any questions about how to be more involved, please email Katherine Scarmardo ‘09 at KScarmardo09@AggieNetwork.com.

We need you! And we’re very grateful to you.

Your participation in the Aggie Network keeps it strong. We greet each other with “Howdy,” we wear our maroon and our Aggie Rings, and we give back so future students can have great Aggie experiences. Lending your voice on Pass It Back Day is a powerful way to help, and it makes a real difference. Thanks – and gig ‘em!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday's disaster...
Texas A&M Senior in critical condition after attending Astroworld concert
Antonio's Pizza is closing after 17 years
Northgate staple, Antonio’s Pizza, closes after 17 years
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
(Source: Gray News)
DPS identify those involved in auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1774
Brazos Valley Sunset Sunday, November 7
November night sights: Moon hangs close to three planets this week

Latest News

Cement truck rollover
Concrete truck rolls over, backs up traffic near SH 21, Hwy 6 intersection
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/9
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/9
COVID in Context: Nov. 9
COVID in Context: Disparities have lessened, but not disappeared, across Brazos County racial/ethic groups
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder