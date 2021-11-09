Pleasant weather continues with some added cloud cover

Cosmetic changes slide into the Brazos Valley sky overnight as Pacific moisture arrives in the form of high and mid-level cloud cover. That thin blanket of clouds will allow for a cool start, but not as chilly as the past few mornings. Lows fall to the mid and upper 50s before another mild day takes off with highs headed for mid and upper 70s. Nothing more to those clouds other Mother Nature’s natural Instagram filter adding some scenary to our day. Scattered to mostly cloudy skies are in the works Wednesday (perhaps a quick, stray shower or two) ahead of our next cold front, scheduled around sunrise Thursday.

Stormy weather is expected to develop along and near the front in parts of Oklahoma and North Texas Wednesday evening. That line of activity will slowly slide south through the overnight, bringing the potential for the tail end of the line to reach parts of the Brazos Valley between 2am and 7am Thursday. Most likely to find these rumbles ahead of the morning alarm falls for those along and east of I-45. A quick 0.75″ to 1.25″ may be up for grabs (perhaps a strong storm featuring gusty wind) before any inclement weather moves east and south of the area shortly after sunrise. Fall air returns with an initial front Thursday (low 70s) and is reinforced Friday to keep it around for the weekend (upper 60s).

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a spot shower possible. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms after midnight. Low: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

