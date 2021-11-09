Advertisement

Some Northgate businesses say they’re facing struggles trying to spark growth

The Corner Bar and Grill no longer opens up during lunch hours like it did pre-pandemic. Its...
The Corner Bar and Grill no longer opens up during lunch hours like it did pre-pandemic. Its general manager says they have even considered cutting food service altogether to help make up for labor costs.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are many disappointed Aggies in Bryan-College Station after the beloved Antonio’s Pizza permanently closed, and other businesses on Northgate say they’re also facing issues that are inhibiting their growth.

Antonio’s Northgate neighbor, The Corner Bar and Grill, says they meant a lot to them. General Manager David Godinez says the pizza joint played a significant role in helping The Corner reopen after last year’s shutdown.

“Antonio’s partnered up with us to even help us out when we didn’t have a kitchen,” Godinez said. “We were slinging their pizza. That way we were able to open up as well, so they helped us out, man. It kind of hurts.”

Other businesses have had struggles too. Potbelly Sandwich Shop on Northgate is temporarily closed due to what they’re calling staffing challenges. Even The Corner says they’ve considered ending food service in an effort to make up for other losses, although they say they have no plans to do so at this time.

“Now we are not opening up for our lunch hours like we used to that year prior to that, so we open up at 5 p.m.,” Godinez said. “Now just to kind of cut labor costs, so we only have food from 5 to 10. Our nightlife is night and day difference, no pun intended. We get a ton of business at night versus during the day, where we kind of have people just trickling in here and there.”

Down the street, Nam Café says they’ve had to take measures to ease difficulties.

“Hearing about that news, we are concerned,” Nam Café Manager Kenny Le said. “We were already concerned with the cost going up for food and supplies, and then the shortage of labor right now, so that is kind of a worry on us just to know that’s happening around us.”

They have take steps to promote growth in the face of these challenges, though.

“Right now, so far to keep business afloat, we’ve been promoting ourselves out through social media, like Facebook, Instagram, stuff like that,” Le said. “Then we also have university kids come in and do profit shares with us to kind of help spread the word about our business.”

Antonio’s said one of the big problems they had was parking. Last year, Sarge’s closed. They were on Northgate for 40 years and also said parking was a big problem they struggled with. Godinez echoed those concerns as well.

“That’s one of the things we struggle with as well, not just us, but all of Northgate,” Godinez said. “There’s no staff parking and there’s only paid parking for customers. Sure, it’s not much, but we’ve got competitors down the road with free parking. It’s just kind of a hard thing altogether trying to get business out here.”

Godinez suggested trying to negotiate a new deal with the city that could bring in extra business during hours associated with meal times.

“Maybe a few hours during the day, make it free,” Godinez said. “I know they do from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but make it during the dinner hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. I think that would drive business here instead of somewhere else.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a...
One person shot in College Station shopping center parking lot
Moody and Sanders arrested
Two suspect drug dealers arrested in College Station
(Source: Gray News)
DPS identify those involved in auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1774
Antonio's Pizza is closing after 17 years
Northgate staple, Antonio’s Pizza, closes after 17 years
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Brazos Valley couple describes moments when tragedy struck at Astroworld Music Festival

Latest News

The chamber also hands out awards at the banquet each year. This year, Brazos County...
BCS Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet achieves sell out in 2021
BE REMARKABLE: Pictured here is Danny Daniel from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, nominator Tyra...
Be Remarkable: Judy LeUnes continues to fight for animal rights
Five puppies were found inside a trash can in a neighborhood along Boulevard Street.
Five puppies found abandoned in trash can in Bryan
A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday's disaster...
Texas A&M Senior in critical condition after attending Astroworld concert