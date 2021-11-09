Some Northgate businesses say they’re facing struggles trying to spark growth

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are many disappointed Aggies in Bryan-College Station after the beloved Antonio’s Pizza permanently closed, and other businesses on Northgate say they’re also facing issues that are inhibiting their growth.

Antonio’s Northgate neighbor, The Corner Bar and Grill, says they meant a lot to them. General Manager David Godinez says the pizza joint played a significant role in helping The Corner reopen after last year’s shutdown.

“Antonio’s partnered up with us to even help us out when we didn’t have a kitchen,” Godinez said. “We were slinging their pizza. That way we were able to open up as well, so they helped us out, man. It kind of hurts.”

Other businesses have had struggles too. Potbelly Sandwich Shop on Northgate is temporarily closed due to what they’re calling staffing challenges. Even The Corner says they’ve considered ending food service in an effort to make up for other losses, although they say they have no plans to do so at this time.

“Now we are not opening up for our lunch hours like we used to that year prior to that, so we open up at 5 p.m.,” Godinez said. “Now just to kind of cut labor costs, so we only have food from 5 to 10. Our nightlife is night and day difference, no pun intended. We get a ton of business at night versus during the day, where we kind of have people just trickling in here and there.”

Down the street, Nam Café says they’ve had to take measures to ease difficulties.

“Hearing about that news, we are concerned,” Nam Café Manager Kenny Le said. “We were already concerned with the cost going up for food and supplies, and then the shortage of labor right now, so that is kind of a worry on us just to know that’s happening around us.”

They have take steps to promote growth in the face of these challenges, though.

“Right now, so far to keep business afloat, we’ve been promoting ourselves out through social media, like Facebook, Instagram, stuff like that,” Le said. “Then we also have university kids come in and do profit shares with us to kind of help spread the word about our business.”

Antonio’s said one of the big problems they had was parking. Last year, Sarge’s closed. They were on Northgate for 40 years and also said parking was a big problem they struggled with. Godinez echoed those concerns as well.

“That’s one of the things we struggle with as well, not just us, but all of Northgate,” Godinez said. “There’s no staff parking and there’s only paid parking for customers. Sure, it’s not much, but we’ve got competitors down the road with free parking. It’s just kind of a hard thing altogether trying to get business out here.”

Godinez suggested trying to negotiate a new deal with the city that could bring in extra business during hours associated with meal times.

“Maybe a few hours during the day, make it free,” Godinez said. “I know they do from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but make it during the dinner hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. I think that would drive business here instead of somewhere else.”

