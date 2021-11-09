Texas A&M Hosts North Florida In Season Opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball tips off the 2021-22 season Wednesday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the North Florida Ospreys inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies hit the floor for the first time since their 76-72 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 1. Marcus Williams, Tyrece Radford and Hassan Diarra paced the Aggie offense with 13 points each. Radford added a team-high seven rebounds, and Ethan Henderson finished with three blocks.

North Florida opens their season against the Red Raiders on Tuesday night in Lubbock, Texas, at 7 p.m. The Ospreys welcome back their top two scorers from last season in Carter Hendricksen and Jose Placer. Hendricksen paced the team with 14.9 points per game, while Place added 14.5 points.

Texas A&M and North Florida meet for the first time in program history.

The game may be seen on SEC+ with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM/XM 192 with David Campbell and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

