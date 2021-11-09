Texas A&M Senior in critical condition after attending Astroworld concert

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday’s disaster at the Astroworld music festival, according to Houston TV station KTRK-TV.

Bharti Shahani, her sister Namrata Shahani and her cousin Mohit Bellani went to the concert together but lost each other when the crowd surged, the station reports. She suffered multiple heart attacks and remains in the ICU.

