Texas A&M’s Chappell, Foster and Fatheree Named to Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List
PHILADELPHIA – Texas A&M’s Tyreek Chappell, Bryce Foster and Reuben Fatheree were named to the 4th annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday.
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) - 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020.
The watch list incorporates a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, with 37 candidates recognized. Texas A&M is one of two schools with three or more student-athletes included on Tuesday’s watch list.
Semifinalists for the award will be announced Dec. 2, 2021, while three finalists for will be unveiled Dec. 21, 2021. The winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.
2021 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List
First Name Last Name School Position
Konata Mumpfield Akron WR
Eric Gentry Arizona State LB
Jarquez Hunter Auburn RB
Campbell Barrington BYU OT
Will Shipley Clemson RB
Andrew Mukuba Clemson S
Jack Howell Colorado State S
Brock Bowers Georgia TE
Kelee Ringo Georgia CB
Connor Colby Iowa OG
Lukas Van Ness Iowa DT
Montrell Johnson Louisiana RB
Jack Bech LSU TE
Maason Smith LSU DE
Rasheen Ali Marshall RB
Seth Henigan Memphis QB
Tyler Van Dyke Miami QB
James Williams Miami S
Cal Haladay Michigan State LB
Joe Alt Notre Dame OT
C.J. Stroud Ohio State QB
TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State RB
Tyleik Williams Ohio State DT
Denzel Burke Ohio State CB
Caleb Williams Oklahoma QB
Mario Williams Oklahoma WR
Collin Oliver Oklahoma State DE
Duce Chestnut Syracuse CB
Xavier Worthy Texas WR
Bryce Foster Texas A&M C
Reuben Fatheree Texas A&M OT
Tyreek Chappell Texas A&M CB
Maxen Hook Toledo S
Calen Bullock USC S
DeVonte Gordon Wake Forest OT
Jalen McMillan Washington WR
Braelon Allen Wisconsin RB