Texas A&M’s Chappell, Foster and Fatheree Named to Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List

PHILADELPHIA – Texas A&M’s Tyreek Chappell, Bryce Foster and Reuben Fatheree were named to the 4th annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) - 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020.

The watch list incorporates a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, with 37 candidates recognized. Texas A&M is one of two schools with three or more student-athletes included on Tuesday’s watch list.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced Dec. 2, 2021, while three finalists for will be unveiled Dec. 21, 2021. The winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.

2021 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List

First Name Last Name School Position

Konata Mumpfield Akron WR

Eric Gentry Arizona State LB

Jarquez Hunter Auburn RB

Campbell Barrington BYU OT

Will Shipley Clemson RB

Andrew Mukuba Clemson S

Jack Howell Colorado State S

Brock Bowers Georgia TE

Kelee Ringo Georgia CB

Connor Colby Iowa OG

Lukas Van Ness Iowa DT

Montrell Johnson Louisiana RB

Jack Bech LSU TE

Maason Smith LSU DE

Rasheen Ali Marshall RB

Seth Henigan Memphis QB

Tyler Van Dyke Miami QB

James Williams Miami S

Cal Haladay Michigan State LB

Joe Alt Notre Dame OT

C.J. Stroud Ohio State QB

TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State RB

Tyleik Williams Ohio State DT

Denzel Burke Ohio State CB

Caleb Williams Oklahoma QB

Mario Williams Oklahoma WR

Collin Oliver Oklahoma State DE

Duce Chestnut Syracuse CB

Xavier Worthy Texas WR

Bryce Foster Texas A&M C

Reuben Fatheree Texas A&M OT

Tyreek Chappell Texas A&M CB

Maxen Hook Toledo S

Calen Bullock USC S

DeVonte Gordon Wake Forest OT

Jalen McMillan Washington WR

Braelon Allen Wisconsin RB