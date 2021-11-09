Texas A&M’s Green Named Lombardi Award Finalist

HOUSTON – Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green was named one of four finalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, announced Tuesday.

Green has consistently been praised by head coach Jimbo Fisher for his ability and willingness to play all five positions on the offensive line at a high level. Since arriving in Aggieland from Humble, Texas he has started every game for the Aggies and earned All-America honors from the FWAA, Sporting News, AP, AFCA and Walter Camp following the 2020 season. Additionally, as a junior Green was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and was a part of the offensive line unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award®, players must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

· Be a down lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

· Be a linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

· Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver.

· Be eligible to participate in the current season.

2021 Rotary Lombardi Award Finalist

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Mike Rose, Iowa State